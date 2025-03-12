We are a leading website for tickets for formula 1, concerts, football and more! Prices are set by sellers and may be above or below face value.
Formula 1 travels to the streets of Jeddah for the fifth round of the 2025 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held from 18–20 April.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Oscar Piastri claimed a dominant victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, leading from pole to the chequered flag and closing the gap to McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Max Verstappen secured his first win of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Japanese Grand Prix, fending off relentless pressure from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the third round of the season, the Japanese Grand Prix, from April 4-6.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
In a shocking move, Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson after just two races, making it one of the most ruthless driver decisions in Formula 1 history.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Oscar Piastri secured a commanding victory in the Chinese Grand Prix, leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris to a dominant one-two finish.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Lando Norris claimed victory in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix, mastering difficult weather conditions and fending off a late challenge from Max Verstappen.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
The 2025 Formula 1 season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16, marking Melbourne’s return as the opening race for the first time since 2019.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool at Anfield to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
written by Jesse Breeuwsma
