  • Formula 1 2025 round 5: Saudi-Arabia Preview

    Formula 1 travels to the streets of Jeddah for the fifth round of the 2025 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held from 18–20 April.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Piastri clinches commanding win in Bahrain as Russell edges Norris

    Oscar Piastri claimed a dominant victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, leading from pole to the chequered flag and closing the gap to McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Verstappen fights off McLaren challenge to win Japanese Grand Prix

    Max Verstappen secured his first win of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Japanese Grand Prix, fending off relentless pressure from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Formula 1 2025 round 3: Japan Preview

    Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the third round of the season, the Japanese Grand Prix, from April 4-6.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Red Bull’s ruthless decision: Lawson dropped after just two races

    In a shocking move, Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson after just two races, making it one of the most ruthless driver decisions in Formula 1 history.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Piastri leads McLaren One-Two in China

    Oscar Piastri secured a commanding victory in the Chinese Grand Prix, leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris to a dominant one-two finish.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Norris triumphs over Verstappen in dramatic Melbourne Grand Prix

    Lando Norris claimed victory in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix, mastering difficult weather conditions and fending off a late challenge from Max Verstappen.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Formula 1 2025 round 1: Melbourne Preview

    The 2025 Formula 1 season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16, marking Melbourne’s return as the opening race for the first time since 2019.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • PSG edge Liverpool in shootout to reach UCL Quarterfinals

    Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool at Anfield to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

  • Relaunch of Fanatix

    Fanatix.com is relaunched! We have a completely new design and now are the go-to-platform for buying world-wide tickets for concerts, sports, theater and more!

    written by Jesse Breeuwsma

