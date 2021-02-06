Floyd Mayweather vows to fight two Youtubers and rapper 50 Cent in 2021

According to Benchwarmers via Sky Sports, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has his eyes set on even more fights against non professional boxers. After his insanely popular and successful fight with Conor McGregor in 2017, it’s clear why Floyd thinks fights against other celebrities are a good idea.

Floyd has at least three fights planned for 2021 with two Youtubers and a rapper top of the list. He was due to face off against the first Youtuber of the year, Logan Paul in February but that fight has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Logan’s brother Jake is stepping into the boxing ring for the third time in a fight against MMA star Ben Askren on April 17th and Floyd has stated that if Jake comes out victorious then Mayweather will face him too.

Floyd told Sky Sports: “This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, again.

“Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small.

“If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then.

“I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys.

“The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent it has to be ‘winner takes all’.”

The final planned fight of 2021 will be a grudge match against former friend and rapper 50 Cent after 50 called out Floyd for a boxing match when speaking on the radio in America.

He is happy for the Paul brothers to earn money against him but stated that his fight against Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson would be ‘winner takes all’ bout. Safe to save their friendship is definitely over.